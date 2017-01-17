Buhari salutes Anyoku at 80, commends diplomat for fighting to eliminate apartheid policy
President Muhammadu Buhari, has described former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku as quintessential leader who helped replaced the apartheid government with a peaceful non-racial democracy in South Africa. Buhari made the commendation while felicitating with the seasoned democrat as he turns 80 years tomorrow. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media […]
