Buhari salutes Anyoku at 80, commends diplomat for fighting to eliminate apartheid policy

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief Emeka Anyaoku

President Muhammadu Buhari, has described former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku as quintessential leader who helped replaced the apartheid government with a peaceful non-racial democracy in South Africa. Buhari made the commendation while felicitating with the seasoned democrat as he turns 80 years tomorrow. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media […]

