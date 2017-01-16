Buhari, Saraki condemn terror attack at University of Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said.

The President reaffirms the need for Nigerians to remain vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors, Adesina said.

A Monday morning explosion at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri left about four dead and 17 wounded, reports from the North Eastern state said.

The President also expressed his condolences to the university community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.

“President Buhari believes that this appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land,” the President said.

The President reassured communities in Borno and others in the North Eastern part of the country that his administration would continue to ensure that terrorism never triumph over peace-loving Nigerians.

He wished those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.

Also, the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, condemned the bombing in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicly, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, decrying the loss of human lives and destruction of property during the incident.

The suicide blast killed a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Aliyu Mani and other worshippers.

In the statement, Saraki expressed concern over the rising trend of isolated Boko Haram attacks on soft targets since the liberation of the Sambisa forest, which used to be the stronghold of the insurgents by the military.

Such attacks, he said, has created fears among Nigerians, that in spite of the obvious defeat of the insurgents, pockets of attacks are still being perpetrated by the fleeing remnants of the outlaws.

He also noted that the attack on the university provides a cogent reason why security should be further strengthened around all educational and allied institutions to prevent reoccurrence.

“This attack calls for urgent security measures for all potential targets across the country so as to prevent the insurgents from taking undue advantage of the emerging peaceful atmosphere across the country,” he said.

While praying God to grant repose to the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured, he called on Nigerians to be more vigilant and security conscious.

