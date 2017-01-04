Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari saved Nigeria from extinction – NGF

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) on Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015 saved Nigeria from going into extinction. The Chairman of NGF and Borno Gov. Kashim Shettima said this when he led a delegation on a courtesy call on Sen. George Akume; Tor Tiv V, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse, and […]

