Buhari says West African leaders will take “major decision” on Jammeh this weekend

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Gambia, Politics | 0 comments

buhari-in-gambia-2-690x450

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that West African leaders, will take a “major decision” on the political impasse in The Gambia, at a meeting in Ghana on Saturday. This was revealed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday. “A major decision on the impasse is expected to be taken at that all-important meeting. “President Buhari […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

