Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Erediauwa as NDIC ED

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, forwarded to the Senate the name of Aghatise Erediauwa to be screened and confirmed for re-appointment as Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, President Buhari said the request was in accordance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act.

The letter, dated January 17, 2017, said: “In accordance with the provisions of Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, I hereby forward the name of Mr. Erediauwa for the kind consideration and confirmation by the Senate for reappointment as Executive Director of NDIC.

“It is my hope that this will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate.”

 

The post Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Erediauwa as NDIC ED appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.