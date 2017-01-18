Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Erediauwa as NDIC ED

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, forwarded to the Senate the name of Aghatise Erediauwa to be screened and confirmed for re-appointment as Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC.

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, President Buhari said the request was in accordance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act.

The letter, dated January 17, 2017, said: “In accordance with the provisions of Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, I hereby forward the name of Mr. Erediauwa for the kind consideration and confirmation by the Senate for reappointment as Executive Director of NDIC.

“It is my hope that this will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate.”

