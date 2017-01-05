Buhari should sack Dalung now – The Nation poll

Respondents in The Nation online poll have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack without delay, the controversial Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, who has been in the eye of the storm lately over his woeful performance, as the country’s number one sports administrator.

From his poor handling of the leadership crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to the shameful neglect of the country’s contingent to last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Jos- born minister caused another controversy sometimes in October last year when he advised President Buhari not to approve the country’s participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

And just last month, he further surprised a stunned nation by saying his ministry did not make provisions for the Super Falcons’ participation in the African Women Championship (AWC) in Cameroon because “nobody believed in the team’s chances of winning the competition.”

The team later surprised Dalung and his fellow journeymen in the sports ministry by winning a record eighth AWC in the Central African nation.

Following that controversial outburst, many Nigerians have been asking the President to remove the man they described as the “worst sports minister” in the nation’s history, from his cabinet.

In a poll topic – “Should the Sports Minister be retained in office?” posted on our website – www.thenationonlineng.net, a total of 3, 087 respondents gave their opinion on the matter.

The readers had the option of picking Yes, No and I don’t care. They also have the opportunity of posting comments on the topic.

Obviously disappointed by the minister’s “very poor” performance in office, 2, 489 people, representing 81 per cent of the total respondents, asked President Buhari to show him the exit door during the next cabinet reshuffle.

384 voters or 12 per cent of the total respondents asked him to be retained.

The remaining 204 voters, just seven per cent of the total respondents, said “I don’t care.”

