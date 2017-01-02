Buhari Starts First Batch of N5,000 Monthly Payments To 1 million Poorest, Vulnerable Nigerians

*N-Power beneficiaries now receiving N30,000 monthly stipends also *FG already implementing four Social Investment Programmes across the country including Micro-Credit Scheme for about 1.2m As part of its determined efforts to touch the lives of Nigerians positively the Buhari administration has now started the payment of N5, 000 monthly stipends to the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes, SIP. Under the CCT, one million Nigerians would receive N5000 monthly payments as a form of social safety net for the poorest and most vulnerable as budgeted for in the 2016 Budget.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

