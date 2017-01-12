Buhari tells Malala, I will not give details on release of remaining Chibok girls – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Buhari tells Malala, I will not give details on release of remaining Chibok girls
… – Buhari in response to a letter written to him by the Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, Ms. Malala Yousafzai, said the federal government is unrelenting in its efforts to ensure the safe return of the remaining girls. – The president commended Ms …
Buhari assures Malala of safe return of Chibok girls
Boko Haram will not be considered defeated without rescue of Chibok girls – Buhari
