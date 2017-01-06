Buhari to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana will on Saturday, 7 January, hand over the reigns of power to Chief Nana Akufo-Addo, who was elected last December.

Many African leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will be attending the inauguration.

Buhari will leave Abuja for Accra on Saturday morning.

The Nigerian leader will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in Akufo-Addo and his Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Buhari has once congratulated Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate.

He has also commended out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

Buhari will return to Abuja at the end of the ceremony.

The post Buhari to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

