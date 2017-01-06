Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana will on Saturday, 7 January,  hand over the reigns of power to  Chief Nana Akufo-Addo, who was elected last December.

Many African leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari  of Nigeria will be attending the inauguration.

Buhari will leave Abuja for Accra on Saturday morning.

The Nigerian leader will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in Akufo-Addo and his Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Buhari has once congratulated Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate.

He has also commended out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

Buhari will return to Abuja at the end of the ceremony.

 

