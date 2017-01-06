Buhari To Attend Ghana’s President-Elect, Akufo-Addo’s Inauguration
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, January, 7 join other African leaders to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s new president Chief Nana Akufo-Addo, who was elected last December. In a statement released on Friday by the Media Aide to the president, Femi Adesina, Buhari is expected to leave the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning. …
