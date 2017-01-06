Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s president-elect

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra, a statement from the Presidential Villa said.

The statement signed by Presidential Media Aide, Femi Adesina, said the Nigerian leader will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Buhari once again congratulates Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

The President will return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s president-elect appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

