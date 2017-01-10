Buhari to commission S’East projects March

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— President Muhammadu Buhari will by March this year commission some of the projects the administration is executing in the South East geopolitical zone.

Some of the projects expected to be commissioned by the President include the on-going reconstruction of Enugu-Onitsha expressway and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, among others.

The disclosure was made yesterday by the local organizing committee of Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, Enugu State chapter, shortly after its meeting for hosting of the National Committee of Buhari Support groups in the five South-East states in Enugu on 21st January.

The group said the January 21 meeting of the entire BSO in south east is to strategize on how they will receive the President when he comes for the commissioning by March.

The BSO said it is also planning a reception for new members from the zone into the All Progressives Congress, APC, such as former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Jim Nwobodo, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, among others.

Addressing newsmen, Enugu State Chairman of BSO, Chief Anike Nwoga, appealed to Ndigbo to have faith in the Federal Government, noting that the group is optimistic that in the fullness of time, the Buhari administration will fulfill all promises made to the South-East region.

