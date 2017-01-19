Buhari to proceed on 10-day leave January 23

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left Abuja on a medical visit to the United Kingdom just few minutes after sending a letter to the Senate requesting for a 10-day leave.. The President is to commence his leave from January 23 to February 6, 2017. In a letter read by the President of the Senate, Dr. […]

