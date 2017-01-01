Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari Warns Against Hurting Nigeria In Fresh New Year Message

As Nigeria enters a new phase in the battle against Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari has alerted that misguided people have decided to take up arms against the country. “These people must be brought to face the full weight of the law,’’ he warned. In a new message on Sunday, Buhari urged Nigerians to be …

