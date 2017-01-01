Buhari Warns Against Hurting Nigeria In Fresh New Year Message

As Nigeria enters a new phase in the battle against Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari has alerted that misguided people have decided to take up arms against the country. “These people must be brought to face the full weight of the law,’’ he warned. In a new message on Sunday, Buhari urged Nigerians to be …

The post Buhari Warns Against Hurting Nigeria In Fresh New Year Message appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

