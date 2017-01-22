Buhari warns university managements against financial violations

• As NOUN Graduates 31 On First Class

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a stern warning against mismanagement of funds by university authorities, stating that any institution found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The President gave the warning, yesterday, at the 6th convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), held in Abuja, where over 12, 000 graduated in various disciplines. The institution produced 31 first class graduates.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, stated that his administration has made education utmost priority, and is funding the sector.

“As we move to address the existing needs of our universities, we demand that the leadership of these institutions reciprocate government’s gesture by judiciously utilising their funds with utmost integrity and probity. Any university council or management found wanting in relation to financial mismanagement or gross moral and ethical violations would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I have already directed the honourable Minister of education to demand quarterly reports from all universities, detailing their major financial and administrative activities.

A template of such reports will soon be circulated to the universities by the federal ministry of education through the NUC,” the president said.

Buhari charged NOUN, as the premier institution in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) in Nigeria, to continue providing innovations and pragmatic ideas to move the country forward. He said the flexible nature of learning and the wider access it offers for education makes ODL a greater advantage in comparison with conventional universities.

The overall best graduating student, Nkwor Jude Peter, of the Ikeja Study Centre, Lagos, thanked the school management for the good work it has done, by producing the numerous graduates. He graduated in Accounting with a grade point average (GPA) of 4.83.

