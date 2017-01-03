Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari will fail if corruption at local level is not addressed – Olayinka

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News

A human rights activist, Mrs Ojomo Olayinka, has called for more accountability and transparency at the third tier of government. Olayinka, who is an Executive Director of Advocacy for Liberty and Justice, an NGO, made the call in Osogbo, in an exclusive interview with the DAILY POST. She said the renewed crusade against corruption by […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

