Buhari will reverse economic recession — Gov Lalong

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

PLATEAU state governor Simon Lalong, has said he is confident President Muhammadu Buhari’s purposeful leadership would restore the nation’s place in the comity of nations. He also expressed confidence in the ability of President Buhari to tackle the current economic challenges in the country. Gov Lalong stated this at the New Year holy mass at […]

