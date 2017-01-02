Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari will spend 8 years in office – Soul E releases 2017 prophecies

soul e

Music star-turned cleric, Emmanuel Okose, otherwise known as Soul E has released his prophecies for the year 2017. In his seven prophecies released on Sunday, the Abuja-based Man of God said President Buhari will complete his 8-year term in office. Read below… 1) Russia will face so many obstacles this year from different nations. It’s […]

