Buhari’s 46 non-career Ambassadorial nominees referred for screening

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

Senate on Tuesday referred 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari to its Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening. This followed consideration of Buhari’s request by the Senate in a motion moved by Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan and seconded by Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio. The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who presided […]

