Buhari’s anti-graft war yielding result — Monarch

Ikorodu—The newly-installed Otunba Oloore General of Elepe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Chief Samsideen Osho has said that the anti-corruption war launched by President Muhammadu Buhari was yielding positive result.

Speaking shortly after being installed by the Eleku of Ladeja, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Chief Tajudeen Osho, the newly installed Olotu General of Elepe, maintained that those behind the looting of the nation’s treasury will not go unpunished.

According to him, “I must say this quickly; those who have milked this country dry will not go unpunished.

“It is indeed unfortunate that a few set of people who had the opportunity of leading Nigeria took advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.

“But I must assure you that those who I regard as the enemy of this country will in no distant time be exposed.”

Showing appreciation to the community for finding him worthy of the position, the Olotu General urged Nigerians to maintain the current peace being enjoyed in the country.

“I also call on the Nigerian youths to shy away from acts of criminality no matter the situation,” he added.

