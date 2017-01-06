Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s change slogan is a scam – Popular singer, Daniel Wilson

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Music star, Daniel Wilson, has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his change mantra as a scam. Wilson has released a song entitled Never Again, in which he seeks to revolutionize Nigerians. Wilson, who made waves in the 1990s, described the All Progressives Congress as the worst thing that could ever happen to […]

