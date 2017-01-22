Buhari’s critic Junaidu Mohammed suffering from “pathological cynicism” – Presidency
“We advise Nigerians to be wary of prejudiced and biased critics like Junaidu Mohammed.”
The post Buhari’s critic Junaidu Mohammed suffering from “pathological cynicism” – Presidency appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG