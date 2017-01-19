Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s exemption from Trump’s inauguration shows he is no longer relevant internationally – Fayose

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the non-extension of invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to attend United States of America President-Elect, Donald Trump’s inauguration as a clear signal that Buhari does not enjoy international relevance any more. The governor, who said the 10 days vacation announced by the president could be to cover […]

