‘Buhari’s N5,000 Stipend to Poor Nigerians Will Reduce Poverty’ – Osun State Govt

The Osun Government says the monthly payment of N5,000 by the Federal Government to vulnerable Nigerians will reduce poverty, crime and other social vices in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Semiu Okanlawon, the Director of Bureau of Communication and Strategy Office of the Governor, in Osogbo on Thursday.

It said the Federal Government’s gesture, coupled with the Osun government monthly payment of N10,000 to vulnerable elderly persons in the state, would reduce hunger among the citizenry.

The statement added that the implementation of the N-Power programme in which youths would be paid N30,000 monthly would reduce youth restiveness and kidnapping in the country.

“It is germane at this stage to congratulate the federal government for the commencement of payment of monthly stipends to its successful applicants for the N-Power and the payment of monthly stipends of N5,000 to vulnerable but socially responsible poor in our society,” it said.

The Osun government said it was also complementing the federal government’s fight against poverty and hunger by employing more than 20,000 youths under its Youth Employment Scheme.

According to the statement, the state is also paying N10,000 monthly to 1, 602 vulnerable elderly persons while more than 252, 000 pupils in elementary public schools are being fed under the school feeding programme.

It stressed that the nation’s many problems were not beyond redemption, adding that with the implementation of the social welfare programmes, Nigeria was on the path to recovery.

The statement further urged the federal government to intensify efforts at achieving a nationwide implementation of the school feeding programme.

