Buhari’s remoured death: Jonathan’s aide, Reno replies Shehu

By Anthony Ogbonna

Former Special Adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has replied Garba Shehu’s diatribe at the former President where Shehu, the current Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari had, while reacting to the rumour making the rounds that President Buhari is dead, said that Buhari is not like Jonathan who could be at Ota in Ogun state and at the same time be in the United States for President Trump’s inauguration as claimed by many platforms on social media.

specifically, Shehu had while debunking the death rumour said, ” “The president cannot be holidaying in the United Kingdom and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. ” He added that Buhari “was unlike a past president who was ‎at Ota with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in Washington DC, being in two places at the same time.”

He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK & be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) 21 January 2017

He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, w/ Chief Obj & attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time! — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) 21 January 2017

However, in response, Jonathan’s aide, Omokri said, “We know that your boss has reduced the Naira to its lowest level ever but you do not have to go this low!”

@GarShehu We know that your boss has reduced the Naira to its lowest level ever but you do not have to go this low! pic.twitter.com/H6AjyDNehq — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 21 January 2017

Recall that rumoured speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a terrible health condition that could lead to his death left the social media abuzz Friday. This was after the presidency announced that the President would be travelling to Germany for medical check-up.

Also in his reaction to the speculations, the Special Adviser to the President om Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina also thanked all those who wished the president well while asking for the Grace of God for repentance on all those who carried the rumors. He said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent.”

Recall also that the Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan had gone for a closed-door meeting with the equally Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at Ota in Ogun state the same day that the U.S was inaugurating the new President, Donald Trump as the 45th U.S President.

Many speculations filled the social media that the U.S invited Jonathan for the inauguration but snubbed President Buhari. A claim both quarters have come out to debunk.

