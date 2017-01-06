Buhari’s wife denies abusing privileges in London

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Friday distanced herself from any linkage to an alleged bleeding of the Nigerian High Commission in London.

According to her, she didn’t abuse any privilege of the High Commission.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Wife of the President, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

She said: “The attention of the Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has been drawn to a report in Sahara Reporters where, she was amongst other things accused of abuse of privileges at Nigerian High Commission in London.

“It is not in her interest to join issues with anyone or defend others mentioned in the report. It is however paramount to put the record in proper perspectives as it concern her trips to United Kingdom vis-à-vis the Nigerian High Commission in London.

“Aisha Buhari has never traveled to London with a large entourage as was carried in the report. The highest number of people on a trip involves her three kids, ADC, and her personal physician.

“The Nigerian Commission in London has never offered any favour either monetarily or materially to her or her so called entourage on any of her trips to London.”

She explained that the State House Abuja caters for her meal when necessary. Other healthy food and variety needed by her children are her personal responsibility.

She added: “It is on record that the Nigerian Commission in London does not receive Aisha Buhari at the airport with any official distinction or privileges as was accorded other first ladies before her

“Her drivers are privately arranged without any recourse to the embassy for staff.

“She has never complained or raised dust about any of these acts by the High Commission because of the understanding, as clearly spelt out and practiced by her husband, that public office must be separated from the private lives of the occupants.”

