Buhari’s wife donates building materials to IDPs in Yobe

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, donated building materials to support the resettlement and rehabilitation of victims of insurgency in Yobe.

Buhari, who was represented by Yabawa Kolo, delivered the materials in Damaturu to the state’s Deputy Governor, Abubakar Aliyu.

She said the materials were to assist the IDPs in reconstructing their shelters destroyed by insurgency.

Items donated include 300 bundles of roofing sheets; 2,000 ceiling sheets; 8,700 pieces of wood; 600 facing board; 100 bundles of batting and nails.

Aliyu, who is also the Chairman, state Committee on Resettlement and Rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), commended Buhari for her continued support to IDPs and vulnerable persons in the state.

“She had on several occasions identified with the victims of insurgency in Yobe by providing food and non-food items to them.

“On behalf of the resettlement committee, I want to assure her of delivering the materials to the targeted beneficiaries.

“We have as a matter of deliberate policy been conveying all assistance to IDPs in their communities to ensure that only genuine victims benefit from such gestures,” the deputy governor said.

