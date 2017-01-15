Buhari/Saraki: Who holds the ace?

In his bestseller titled ‘The 48 Laws of Power’, American author Robert Green says, “Be wary of friends—they will betray you more quickly, for they are easily aroused to envy. But hire a former enemy and he will be more loyal than a friend, because he has more to prove.”

Written in 1998, the above quote best depicts the current relationship between Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Since the emergence of Saraki as Senate President at the June 9, 2015 Senate leadership election, President Buhari did not hide his displeasure towards Saraki’s emergence against the wishes of the party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – which preferred another candidate, Ahmed Lawan.

While Buhari insisted that party supremacy must prevail, Saraki on the other hand maintained that the legislature is an independent arm of government capable of electing its own leaders.

But with the Senate President’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in 2015 over false assets declaration, not many observers had predicted that the former governor of Kwara State and the nation’s number three citizen would survive the plot to unseat him at all costs.

If the developments at the upper legislative chamber are anything to go by, Saraki appears to be dictating the pace in his relationship with the Presidency. The later had thought to pocket and intimidate him but discovered that Saraki is a hard nut to crack. A man who fought his father to a standstill can readily do so to anybody.

Consequently, the Federal Government not only dropped the forgery charges of the Senate Standing Orders against the Number Three Citizen, he has represented the President at some functions and visited the Presidential Villa more frequently. For instance, while he was at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday to meet with the President, he represented Buhari on Friday at the Jummah service held to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

In late 2016, the Senate rejected some executive requests including the $29.9 billion foreign loan, Ibrahim Magu appointment as substantive chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It also called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, to resign over corruption scandal; described the 2017 to 2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) as ’empty’; rejected 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees; and rejected five nominees on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), respectively.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs received over 250 petitions on the non-career ambassadorial nominees after governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and party chieftains protested the inability of the Presidency to consult them before compiling the list.

Last week, the President acceded to the demands of the upper legislative chamber by sending a revised list to the Red Chamber.

Political commentators say with this development, the Presidency is now seeking the favour of the Senate more than ever before, as it can’t achieve much without the cooperation and collaboration of the 8th Senate.

They cited the decision of the Presidency to soft-pedal on the grounds that the legislature is needed for the passage of the 2017 budget as well as passage of the 11 economic recovery bills meant to lift the country out of recession.

But other political pundits view the change of body language by the executive as a gimmick meant to ensure that all legislative instruments to get Nigeria out of the current economic recession are approved before the Federal Government would fast-track the corruption trial of the Senate President.

They hinge their argument on the sudden delay in Saraki’s trial after the CCT chairman Danladi Umar had initially indicated that the case would be dispensed with expeditiously.

Kenneth Ezeh, a political analyst who has been following the development shared his perspective on the matter.

“When Saraki’s travail started in 2015, it was so turbulent for him and the Senate to the point that during the end of fasting prayer here in Abuja, he apparently ignored the Senate President. He didn’t look at his direction throughout the duration of the prayer.

“Thereafter it took the President several months before granting audience to Saraki.

“But things started changing in the middle of last year when the President extended a hand of fellowship to the Senate President and he started visiting the Villa very often. If you remember in November last year, within a week, Saraki was in the Villa for three or four times.

“As it is now, the Senate President and President Buhari are on the same page as far as governance at the national level is concerned,” he told BDSUNDAY.

Commenting on the issue, Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose hailed the National Assembly for standing firm against the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in recent times, saying that “persistent rejection of President Buhari’s policies by a National Assembly that is controlled by his own party is an indirect way of passing vote of no confidence on the President and a call to action by the president and his men to take proper stock”.

The governor expressed happiness that “even the National Assembly members are now standing up in defence of the ordinary Nigerians, who are suffering as a result of bad policies of the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it was heart-warming that the National Assembly helped Nigerians to prevent the planned data tariff increase, with the National Communication Commission (NCC) suspending the new minimum pricing template for data services by mobile operators in deference to the Senate resolution.

“In the last few months, the National Assembly as an institution has come to the aid of the suffering masses of Nigeria by stopping the Federal Government bad policies.

“Some of such major interventions were the stoppage of the planned data tariff increase, resolution urging the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to suspend the ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders, and opposition of the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the repairs of its runway and the diversion of flights to the Kaduna airport.

“Particularly, even though elementary economists should know that ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders would cause loss of several thousands of jobs and further make vehicles unaffordable for ordinary Nigerians, the Federal Government adopted the policy without minding its adverse effects on Nigerians,” the governor said.

Despite the fence-mending measures, Ezeh submitted that none of the two arms of government can be an island of its own.

“The President needs the Senate President and by extension the National Assembly, just as the National Assembly needs the Executive headed by the President,” he said.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE

