Bukola Saraki Launches #MadeInNigeriaChallenge | Find Out How to Participate
The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promote #MadeInNigeria products. The Contest scheduled to run for three months is aimed at showcasing the process and raw materials used in producing such locally made goods. In a statement personally signed by Saraki, the contest would identify the good products […]
