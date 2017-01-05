Bullet hits female worker in Aso Rock



A female worker in the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday sustained minor injuries when she was hit by a bullet from a weapon of one of the security operatives attached to the State House.

The identity of the woman could not be confirmed last night but the incident was said to have happened earlier in the day at the reception area located at the administrative entrance adjacent to the Vice President’s wing.

It was learnt that the security agent was making an attempt to empty his pistol when the weapon inadvertently went off and injured him and the woman in the process. Specifically, the female worker was injured on her thigh, and a significant part of her back.

Special Adviser to the President‎ on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said he did not have information on the incident when contacted last night via a telephone call.

He directed The Guardian to channel his inquiry to the security authorities.

At press time, the woman was said to be receiving medical attention at the State House Medical facility located in Asokoro.

