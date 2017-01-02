Bumper New Year’s weekend for Durban – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Bumper New Year's weekend for Durban
Times LIVE
About 800 000 people visited the Durban beachfront on the New Year's long weekend, taking advantage of perfect weather. Image by: ROGAN WARD. The New Year's long weekend was hot‚ humid and scorchingly perfect in Durban – and hundreds of …
Thousands expected to flock to coastline
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG