Bundesliga Resumes Live On StarTimes

Nigerian fans are in for a feast of live football action as the German Bundesliga resumes this weekend, with leading digital television service provider, StarTimes set to beam all the actions from the pitches.

After going on a three-week winter break, the Bundesliga, which is the league of the current world champions, Germany is set to provide high-octane football drama as the teams scramble to unseat champions Bayern Munich from the top of the table.

Last season’s Bundesliga 2 champions SC Freiburg got the action underway yesterday against Bayern Munich, in what is shaping up to be the most unpredictable campaign in years.

In some selected matches to be shown live on StarTimes today, Werder Bremen host Dortmund, RB Leipzig welcome Frankfurt, Wolfsburg confront Hamburg while Schalke are home to Ingolstaard.

On Sunday, StarTimes will show Bayer Leverkusen’s home fixture against Hertha Berlin and Mainz game against Cologne.

A statement from StarTimes said they were poised to continue delivering top-notch football action from the best leagues from around the world.

“We remain committed to giving our esteemed customers and viewers the best live football action from top European leagues and the resumption of the Bundesliga will further add value to our viewers delight.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

