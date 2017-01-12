Buratai: Premium Times, Army disagree over demand for apology

The Premium Times online newspaper on Thursday disagreed with the Nigerian Army over the latter’s demand for apology on some stories concerning the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Force.

The newspaper asked the army to withdraw its threats and allegations against it.

Premium Times said it will not hesitate to institute a legal action against the army if it does not withdraw its threats.

The army in a letter to Premium Times, which was signed by Maj-Gen. Alkali, faulted some stories published by the newspaper.

The letter, dated December 22, 2016, claimed that some stories on Buratai were false.

It demanded an apology from Premium Times.

The letter said in part: “The Nigerian Army has observed with dismay the unwarranted serial provocative, unauthorised, libelous and defamatory publications against the person of Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai, The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Army counter insurgency operations in the North East by your online newspaper, the Premium Times.

“The latest in the series of offensive publications was written by Evelyn Okakwu on December 12, 2016 alleging that the Chief of Army Staff in the person of Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai was to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau over false asset declaration.

“Other similarly false publications include the one captioned “Exclusive: 83 Nigerian soldiers still missing days after Boko Haram attack” written by Samuel Ogundipe on October 21, 2016. As if that is not enough, on November 19, 2016, there was another false and unsubstantiated story published in your newspaper alleging that the Nigerian Army killed a pastor and labelled him a militant amongst numerous other unprofessional publications.

“It is obvious that the Nigerian Army has always cooperated and worked in harmony with the press. Let it be known that the Code of Conduct Bureau through their letters dated July 11 and September 29, 2016, cleared the Chief of Army Staff of false asset declaration.

“As whole it may interest you to know that your attempts have failed woefully to malign and impugn the hard earned good character of the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army.

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby advised to immediately retract the said unauthorised false, libelous and malicious stories against the person of Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff and withdraw all false and unauthorised publications on the Nigerian Army operations as published by your online medium, the Premium Times forthwith. Your retraction should be done in at least three national dailies and in online newspaper for three days consecutively from 29-31 December 2016.”

The post Buratai: Premium Times, Army disagree over demand for apology appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

