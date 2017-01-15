Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon: Issoufou Dayo’s header cancels out Benjamin Moukandjo’s sublime free-kick – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon: Issoufou Dayo's header cancels out Benjamin Moukandjo's sublime free-kick
Daily Mail
For just over half an hour the Indomitable Lions had the lead, and looked relatively comfortable, ready to take advantage after hosts Gabon had failed to beat minnows Guinea-Bissau. But the Stallions hit back late on to earn a point that sees all four …
Afcon 2017: Cameroon held as Issoufou Dayo earns Burkina Faso a point
AFCON2017: Burkina Faso earn hard-fought draw against Cameroon
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso fight back to hold Cameroon
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG