Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon: Issoufou Dayo’s header cancels out Benjamin Moukandjo’s sublime free-kick – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon: Issoufou Dayo's header cancels out Benjamin Moukandjo's sublime free-kick
For just over half an hour the Indomitable Lions had the lead, and looked relatively comfortable, ready to take advantage after hosts Gabon had failed to beat minnows Guinea-Bissau. But the Stallions hit back late on to earn a point that sees all four
