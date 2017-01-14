Burkina Faso come back to hold Cameroon

A brilliant Benjamin Moukandjo free-kick was not enough for Cameroon to win their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as Burkina Faso battled back to draw 1-1.

Moukandjo, the Indomitable Lions captain, curled in a superb effort from a dead ball 10 minutes before the interval in the Group A game at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville.

However, 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso recovered to equalise with quarter of an hour left, Issoufou Dayo bundling the ball in after Banou Diawara’s free-kick was saved.

The result means there is nothing between any of the sides in Group A after hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea-Bissau in the tournament’s opening match earlier in the day.

The post Burkina Faso come back to hold Cameroon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

