Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burkina Faso come back to hold Cameroon

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

A brilliant Benjamin Moukandjo free-kick was not enough for Cameroon to win their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as Burkina Faso battled back to draw 1-1.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Moukandjo, the Indomitable Lions captain, curled in a superb effort from a dead ball 10 minutes before the interval in the Group A game at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville.

Cameroon’s midfielder Christian Bassogog (R) challenges Burkina Faso’s defender Yacouba Coulibaly during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Burkina Faso and Cameroon at the Stade de l’Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

However, 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso recovered to equalise with quarter of an hour left, Issoufou Dayo bundling the ball in after Banou Diawara’s free-kick was saved.

The result means there is nothing between any of the sides in Group A after hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea-Bissau in the tournament’s opening match earlier in the day.

The post Burkina Faso come back to hold Cameroon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.