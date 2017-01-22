Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burkina Faso top table and dodge Senegal

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Guinea-Bissau's defender Juary Soares (R) challenges Burkina Faso's midfielder Abdou Razack Traore during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso in Franceville on January 22, 2017. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Guinea-Bissau's defender Juary Soares (R) challenges Burkina Faso's midfielder Abdou Razack Traore during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso in Franceville on January 22, 2017. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Burkina Faso struck early in each half to defeat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Sunday, win Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations and dodge title favourites Senegal in the quarter-finals.

A Rudinilson Silva own-goal on 11 minutes gave the Burkinabe a lead in southeastern city Franceville that Bertrand Traore doubled 12 minutes into the second half.

Burkina Faso and Cameroon finished with five points each and the former topped the table on goal difference. Gabon came third with three points and Guinea-Bissau last with one.

The Burkinabe Stallions return to the Gabonese capital, Libreville, for a last-eight showdown with the Group B runners-up, probably Tunisia, next Saturday.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.