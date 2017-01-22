Burkina Faso top table and dodge Senegal

Burkina Faso struck early in each half to defeat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Sunday, win Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations and dodge title favourites Senegal in the quarter-finals.

A Rudinilson Silva own-goal on 11 minutes gave the Burkinabe a lead in southeastern city Franceville that Bertrand Traore doubled 12 minutes into the second half.

Burkina Faso and Cameroon finished with five points each and the former topped the table on goal difference. Gabon came third with three points and Guinea-Bissau last with one.

The Burkinabe Stallions return to the Gabonese capital, Libreville, for a last-eight showdown with the Group B runners-up, probably Tunisia, next Saturday.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

