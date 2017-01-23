Burna Boy’s Fans are not pleased with MTVBase for Comparing him & Patoranking

Burna Boy threatened to block the MTVBase twitter handle after they put up a side by side picture of him and musician Patoranking and asked their followers to ‘Retweet’ for Burna Boy or ‘Like’ Patoranking. Buran Boy’s fans weren’t here for the comparison, as they were encouraging the artist to block MTVBase asking why they […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

