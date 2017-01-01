Burundi environment minister shot dead in latest violence – Daily Mail
Burundi environment minister shot dead in latest violence
Burundi's environment minister was shot dead in the capital Bujumbura early Sunday, police said, the first killing of its kind since the country was plunged into political turmoil two years ago. Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, the country's water, environment …
