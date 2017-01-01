Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burundi Minister Shot Dead in Capital – Voice of America

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Voice of America

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Burundi Minister Shot Dead in Capital
Voice of America
Police in Burundi say the country's environment minister was shot dead in the capital early Sunday. Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said in a tweet that Emmanuel Niyonkuru, who was 54, was killed in Bujumbura while on his way home. The shooting is

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.