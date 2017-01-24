Pages Navigation Menu

Burundi starts releasing 2,500 prisoners following pardon

Burundi on Monday started releasing 2,500 prison inmates, including dozens of political prisoners, following a presidential pardon to placate international concern about human rights violations in the East African country. The first 300 inmates were released from Mpimba prison in the capital Bujumbura, Justice Minister Aimee Laurentine Kanyana said. She said the 2,500 to be…

