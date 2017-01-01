Pages Navigation Menu

Burundian minister shot dead in Bujumbura, AU chief calls for justice

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

A Burundian minister was shot dead by an unknown assassin early Sunday morning in the capital Bujumbura, the local police have confirmed. Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, Minister of Water, Environment and Planning, was “killed by a man armed with a firearm, while he was going to his home in Rohero, around 00:45,” police spokeswoman Pierre Nkurikiye…

