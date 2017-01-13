Bush sisters write Obama daughters

Daughters of former U.S. President George W. Bush, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, have written a letter to daughters of outgoing President Barack Obama, advising them on life outside the White House. In the letter, the two sisters of the former president recalled how they received the two sisters of the outgoing president and…

The post Bush sisters write Obama daughters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

