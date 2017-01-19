Pages Navigation Menu

Businesses in Nigeria worry about struggling economy, corruption – report

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Companies operating in Nigeria are increasingly worried about the struggling economy, corruption, volatility and political risks as well as violence. Other growing concerns are digital dilemmas arising from new technologies and cyber risks as well as government policies, which do not enable businesses to thrive. These are the key findings of the sixth annual Allianz…

