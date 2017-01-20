Businesses in Nigeria worry over cyber risk, others

Threats associated with the cyber space, market volatility and corruption rank high among risk factors considered by companies operating in Nigeria, a new report has revealed.

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) disclosed key findings in its 6th annual ‘Allianz Risk Barometer’ released on Wednesday that these companies increasingly worry about the struggling economy, corruption, volatility and political risks and violence.

Other growing concerns are digital dilemmas arising from new technologies and cyber risks (number five), as well as government policies which do not enable businesses to thrive, said the report based on a survey conducted among risk experts from 55 countries.

In Nigeria, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) Africa worked with the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals Nigeria (ERM), Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) and Risk Managers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN).

“The Allianz Risk Barometer 2017 is a worthy compass, telescope and guide which Risk Managers, Investors, Professionals, Governments, Policy Makers and Corporate Entities should not ignore in strategic decisions in 2017,” said president of RIMSON Engineer Jacob Odeonsun.

Nigerian risk managers sighted tough macroeconomic conditions and market volatility as their top two risks. “Nigeria faces macroeconomic challenges including low commodity prices, the Chinese slowdown and the tightening of US monetary policy and also suffers their own internal pressures such as inflation, weak domestic demand and socio-political tensions. The country’s growth is held back by weaker macroeconomic environment, the struggling financial sector, underdeveloped infrastructure, insufficient health and education,” said Delphine Maïdou, CEO AGCS Africa during a press conference in Lagos where the report was presented.

To mitigate volatility risks and anticipate any sudden changes of rules that could impact markets, Maïdou said that companies in Nigeria will need to invest more resources into better monitoring politics and policy-making around the world in 2017.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

