Businesses that cost less to start

HAVE you ever dreamed of starting your own business? If so, what’s holding you back? If not having enough money to get started, then I’ve got some excellent news for you. You can start countless businesses for under a $100.

Over the years I’ve done many odd jobs to pay bills. While it’s not always easy, there are ways that you can put your skills (whatever they are) to work. It doesn’t matter if you’re a handyman or an online marketing expert, you can make extra money on the side.

You may think that’s crazy, but you’ll be convinced after reviewing these 101 business ideas that can actually be launched with less than $100.

Direct sales representative: Being a local sales representative for companies like Avon, Mary Kay, and Pampered Chef requires you to spread the word about their products by hosting a party or selling them online. Most starter kits cost around $100 and provide you with everything you need to become a sales rep.

Consulting: If you already have the knowledge or experience in a specific area, such as providing legal advice or showing business how to become more eco-friendly, then you can easily start your own consulting agency. The main costs involved are marketing your business and networking. So invest in a website and business cards.

Tutor: There are a lot of students who need assistance in every subject — whether if it’s in elementary school or college. If you have this knowledge, then starting your own tutoring business can become an appealing business idea that requires almost no capital. After all, the students already have the learning materials with them.

Auto repair/detailing: If you have a garage, tools, and knowledge, then why not start your own auto repair shop? Even if you don’t have a garage, you could start a mobile auto repair business where you go to the broken-down vehicle.

Word-of-mouth recommendations

If like the idea of working with vehicles, but aren’t a mechanic, then start washing and detailing cars. I had a former colleague who did this on the side. Eventually, he was able to make this into a full-time through word-of-mouth recommendations at work.

Sharing economy rentals: Thanks to the “sharing economy” more and more people are opting to rent items instead of purchasing them. You can rent everything from your car, parking space, and household items like furniture. I wouldn’t get too carried away. I would start with a niche and slowly work your way up. For example, you could start renting out yard equipment like rakes, shovels, or leaf blowers. If you don’t already own them, you can purchase for under $100.

Managing web design: There are also countless sites out there that teach you basic web design. Learn a new trait today. Even if you aren’t a web designer, you could find a designer affordably and still charge less that professional web design firms. They key here is managing the process; most businesses don’t want to do this and are willing to pay.

Menu planning: I know plenty of people who are indecisive when it comes to their meals. That’s why they’re willing to hire someone to help them plan out their meals. This is a low-cost idea for anyone who enjoys working with food, but doesn’t have the resources to prepare and serve it.

Professional organizer

We live in a materialistic world. And, it’s easy to start getting overwhelmed by all the stuff that’s consuming our homes. Professional organizers can help people get their homes back-in-order for no more than $20 or so on classified ads.

Green cleaning service: Cleaning services are a dime a dozen. You can stand out from the competition by offering a green cleaning service that uses eco-friendly and natural products. Some of these you may be able to make yourself and even start selling.

Personal concierge: A personal concierge takes care of everything from taking clients to the airport, the dog to the vet, or managing their schedules. It’s basically being someone’s personal assistant.

Creating information products: If you have experience with a specific niche, then you can start selling your knowledge by creating products like eBooks or instructional videos. The cost is usually no more than your time, domain name, and web hosting.

Blogging: As with creating information products, if you’re familiar with a specific topic, then you can launch a blog where you share this knowledge. You can earn money by selling ad space, becoming an affiliate, or starting a subscription service. I followed it’s tips and was able to personally create a solid four-figure income within around 12 months.

Interior designer: Both homeowners and business owners are looking for people to design these spaces to make it more comfortable, organized, and productive.

Flyer distribution: Local businesses still people companies to hand out flyers or place them under windshield wipers. You pretty much just need to make a lot of copies. And that’s not a major investment.

Catering: If you’re an outstanding cook, but don’t want to invest in a restaurant, then you can start your own catering business directly from your own kitchen.

Event or party planner

If you’re organized and are a planner, then taking care of the arrangements for birthdays, retirements, or weddings can be a profitable business. Computer repair and maintenance provider.

Technical knowledge

Think of all the computers out there that crash or need updates. Do you think that each owner has the technical knowledge to handle any troubleshooting problems?

Business planning: If you’ve already created a successful business then you can actually make that knowledge and experience into a new business. New business owners will pay for someone to help guide them in developing their own successful business plan.

Homemade natural soaps and beauty products: In case you didn’t notice, selling natural products is a thriving business. Even if you don’t feel comfortable making your own natural soaps and beauty products then you can drop ship for companies that do.

Translator: The world is becoming smaller and smaller. Businesses are desperately in need of individuals who can speak the language in the market that they’re entering.

Beauty Products: If you don’t have the tools or skills to build something from scratch you can always modify or beautify an existing product. Take for example mosquito nets. They’re bland. But, you could decorate them with ribbon or beads and make a unique product.

Photographer: Yes. We still have a demand for photographers for special events like weddings.

You’ll definitely need to get the proper licenses and permits, but this is a business that you can start at home. I know day care in my area is around $15/hr. This can be a very lucrative business.

Fashion design: Sites like Etsy now make it accessible for you to sell your unique fashion designs. Even if you’re not into high fashion, you can start creating your own t-shirts and produce through sites like CafePress.

Import products: You can purchase products from overseas in bulk and start selling them at a markup. That’s how Pura Vida started.

Makeup artist: People pay great money for someone to do their makeup for special occasions like a wedding,.

Hairstylist: If you’re up on the current styles and can actually cut hair, then you can start your own salon from your home.

Sell snacks and drinks: Have you ever left a sporting event or concert thirsty and starving? We’ve all been there. That’s why you see people selling bottles of water and hot dogs after an event. Unlike investing in a food truck or cart, you can start off with just a cooler.

Property management: Landlords can’t always check in on their properties or maintain their property, like mowing and cleaning. A property management company takes care of these tasks for busy landlords.

