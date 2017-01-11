Pages Navigation Menu

Bust Nigerian Ponzi Scheme is Coming Back with Bitcoin – CryptoCoinsNews

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Bust Nigerian Ponzi Scheme is Coming Back with Bitcoin
MMM Nigeria has announced that it will introduce bitcoin as a form of payment when it reopens customers' accounts on January 14. In December, participants in the MMM Ponzi scheme were informed that all confirmed subscriber accounts would be frozen for …

