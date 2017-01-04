BUSTED! Fake Soldier Arrested for Stealing Motorcycles in Lagos (Photo)

A fake soldier who is fond of intimidating and harassing people has been nabbed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing motorcycles.

According to PM News, the suspect, Benjamin Okon was arrested after a tip-off from members of the public. Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, a police source said: “The suspect was fond of intimidating members of the public under the pretense that he is a Military personnel. His hostile attitude made people not to associate with him, however, when we suspected his moves, we summoned courage to report to the police.”

The suspect has made confessional statement to the police.

“I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public. I have stolen countless of Okada, which my accomplice had helped me to sell. I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime.

“I robbed and sold looted items to him, and he subsequently sell them to some other persons. Once I bring the bikes to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one”, the suspect revealed.

In her reaction, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, who confirmed the incident, said that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

She noted that efforts were in top gear to apprehend the receivers and others who had connection with the crime.