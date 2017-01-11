Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Busted! Woman calls out lady who uses her house to pose for photos

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A South African Instagram user, Nomcebo Sibisi has called out a lady who uses her house to pose for photos and post them on Instagram.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

She spotted her house in several Instagram photos of the lady and called her out. Lol! More photos below…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.