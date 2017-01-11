Busted! Woman calls out lady who uses her house to pose for photos

A South African Instagram user, Nomcebo Sibisi has called out a lady who uses her house to pose for photos and post them on Instagram.

She spotted her house in several Instagram photos of the lady and called her out. Lol! More photos below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

