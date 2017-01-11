Busted! Woman calls out lady who uses her house to pose for photos
A South African Instagram user, Nomcebo Sibisi has called out a lady who uses her house to pose for photos and post them on Instagram.
She spotted her house in several Instagram photos of the lady and called her out. Lol! More photos below…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG