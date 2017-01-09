Busty Nollywood Actress’ Birthday Party Photos Causes Commotion On Instagram

Busty Nollywood actress, Ejine Okoroafor has caused commotion on her Instagram page after sharing photos from her birthday party. The Nollywood actress who wore a tight fitting gown at the party which did little to mask her endowments has caught the eye of her fans who are wagging their tongues on her Instagram page. See…

The post Busty Nollywood Actress’ Birthday Party Photos Causes Commotion On Instagram appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

