BVN Errors Delay Payments Of N-Power Participants

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in N-power, News

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has revealed that wrong Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and account numbers provided by beneficiaries of the Federal Government-sponsored, N-power was responsible for the delay in payment of their stipends Disclosing this to newsmen in Minna, Niger State on Monday, the state coordination of NOA, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, stated that majority of candidates provided …

